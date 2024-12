The crash happened in North Salem on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 116 (Titicus Road) and June Road, according to reports.

The truck knocked over live wires and blocked one of the roadway's lanes.

More information about the crash has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Salem and receive free news updates.