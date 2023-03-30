Contact Us
North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Unprecedented: NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump Over Alleged Hush Money Payment
Traffic

Upcoming Lane Closures: I-684 In North Salem To Be Affected

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester and Putnam County will soon be affected by lane closures as construction continues.
Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester and Putnam County will soon be affected by lane closures as construction continues. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials are warning those who travel on Interstate 684 in the Hudson Valley of upcoming lane closures. 

The closures will affect I-684 in both Northern Westchester and Putnam County, between Exit 8 in North Salem (Hardscrabble Road) and Exit 9 in Southeast (Interstate 84), according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

On both Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4, two southbound lanes will close between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., and one southbound lane will close between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. 

As for the northbound lanes, two lanes will close on Tuesday, April 4 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. 

The closures will allow for construction work, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice North Salem and receive free news updates.