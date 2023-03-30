Upcoming Lane Closures: I-684 In North Salem To Be Affected

Officials are warning those who travel on Interstate 684 in the Hudson Valley of upcoming lane closures.

The closures will affect I-684 in both Northern Westchester and Putnam County, between Exit 8 in North Salem (Hardscrabble Road) and Exit 9 in Southeast (Interstate 84), according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

On both Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4, two southbound lanes will close between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., and one southbound lane will close between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

As for the northbound lanes, two lanes will close on Tuesday, April 4 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The closures will allow for construction work, officials said.

