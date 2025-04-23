Stolen Car Crashes Into DOT Truck On I-684, 2 Suspects Flee Before Arrests In North Salem: Nysp

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, April 23, when a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a stolem vehicle was issued to officers in the area of I-684 northbound near Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road)in North Salem, according to Trooper Krystal Paolicelli of the New York State Police.

The stolen car later crashed into the DOT truck before the two men inside fled on foot, leading troopers on a short chase. They were soon taken into custody, Paolicelli said.

The suspects' names have not yet been released.

Following the crash, three DOT workers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The incident has left the right northbound lane of I-684 blocked in the area, causing traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

