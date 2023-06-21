South Salem's Werner Strobel, 88, Loved Landscaping, Golf, And Flying His Cesna

A celebration of life will be held at North Salem Golf Club on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who would like to tell a story about Werner is more than welcome to attend.

Werner was born in Mannheim, Germany on November 30, 1934 to Joseph and Erna Strobel. He attended carpentry school where he was awarded accomplished master carpentry degrees. He moved to the United States when he was 21 years old and started his own prosperous business until he retired at the age of 82.

He loved America as if he was born here—he was extremely patriotic.

Putting his skills to work, he built a wonderful serene home with his own two hands. He had many hobbies such as planting flowers and landscaping, but the love of his life was flying in his Cessna 172 airplane. Along with playing golf with his wife Carol and his friend Ray, he also found comfort sitting around the fire pit with his daughter.

He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Laura Pelky, his granddaughters Briana (Mitchell) Martin, soon-to-be baby Martin, and Desiree (Trevor) Young, Shadow his cat, and brothers-in-law Robert Walsh and Charles Walsh.

He is preceded in death by his mother Erna, father Joseph, his baby sister, James and Ruth Walsh, Dorothy Walsh, Charles (Mabel) Schmitt,

He will be remembered as a strong, smart, caring husband, father, and grandfather. We will miss you.

The family wishes to extend our gratitude to hospice for the extra care they gave—especially nurse Carrie—to caregiver Patty, Pastor Milton, and to Hoyt Funeral Home.

