School Worker Accused Of Abusing Student In North Salem

An employee at a school in Northern Westchester County has been accused of abusing a student.

The arrest comes after New York State Police launched an investigation of the alleged incident at the Westchester Exceptional Children's School in North Salem.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police
Joe Lombardi
New York State Police from the Somers barracks announced on Monday night, Aug. 19, that the alleged incident occurred earlier this month at the Westchester Exceptional Children's School in North Salem.

Following the report of abuse by the victim’s mother on Friday, Aug. 2, an investigation determined Carmen M. Santiago Osorio, age 60, of New Rochelle, kicked a child under the age of 13 years old. 

She was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, a Class E felony.

Santiago Osorio was arraigned before the town of North Salem Court and released on her own recognizance to reappear before the court on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

