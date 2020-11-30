Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Nabbed For Thanksgiving Eve Shooting At Northern Westchester Home

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a Northern Westchester woman for assault and weapon possession following a domestic dispute.
A woman is facing charges for a shooting that state police happened during a Thanksgiving Eve incident in Northern Westchester.

Jamie Diasparra, 33, of Ossining, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 27, after state police responded to a Cortlandt home for a welfare check, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation determined a domestic incident between two visitors occurred at the location two days prior on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 25, involving a firearm, Hicks said.

A further investigation determined, Diasparra, obtained a pistol from the residence she was visiting and shot the victim once. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and did not seek medical treatment.

Diasparra was located in Ossining and taken into custody after resisting arrest with the assistance of the Village of Ossining Police Department.

She was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Resisting arrest

Diasparra was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and released on her own recognizance.

