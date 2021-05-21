Passenger In Vehicle Menaces Victim With Handgun In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A suspect is at large after allegedly threatening a man with a handgun in Northern Westchester, police said.

The North Castle Police Department received a report at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 from a man who said he had been “menaced” with a dark-colored handgun by a Black man who was a passenger in a vehicle on Reservoir Road in North White Plains.

Police said the vehicle was described as being a white Chrysler 300 with white license plates, possibly from New York, with the letters beginning with “KDP.”

The driver was described as being a heavyset Black woman who continued onto Castle Heights.

The gun-wielding passenger was described as being between 30 and 40 years old. No other descriptive information was provided.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the North Castle Police Department by calling (914) 273-9500.

