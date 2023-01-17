Overnight Accident Causes Injuries In Croton Falls

A multi-vehicle accident caused injuries in Northern Westchester and heavy damage to two vehicles.

The accident happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 9 p.m. in Croton Falls on Stoneleigh Avenue near the Putnam County line, according to the Croton Falls Fire Department.

The drivers of the vehicles were injured and their vehicles were damaged, with one car losing a wheel and another nearly slamming into a fence after leaving the road.

Eventually, the vehicles were towed away and the scene was cleared within a half hour, firefighters said.

