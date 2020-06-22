One Dead, One Critically Injured After Head-On Route 22 Crash

A two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 22 killed one person and left another in critical condition.

The crash took place in Putnam County at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 21, on Route 22 in Patterson, said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Captain Lisa Ortolano said the crash occurred when a car traveling northbound on the highway with four people in the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and struck another vehicle with three people inside head-on.

The first vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old man and included his wife, 26, his mother-in-law, 49, and her 10-year-old son.

The second vehicle was occupied by a couple and their 22-year-old daughter.

At least two people were airlifted -- one person from each vehicle -- from the scene after one was extricated.

One person, who was not identified, died at Westchester Medical Center after being airlifted, the department said.

The other victim was listed in critical condition at WMC, the department said.

The New York State police performed a sobriety test, which came back negative for any signs of intoxication.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

