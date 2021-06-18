Man Jumps To His Death At Kensico Dam In Westchester, Police Say

Contact Us
A man jumped to his death at the Kensico Dam in Valhalla.
Police in Westchester County are investigating the death of a man who jumped from the Kensico Dam in Valhalla.

The deceased, a man in his late 50s, was found in the northeast corner of the plaza at Kensico Dam Park, said Keiran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

 The plaza area is adjacent to the base of the dam. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending notification to his family.

The plaza area remained closed for several hours as the investigation was conducted. 

Westchester County Police were assisted by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police Department. 

The dam is owned by DEP and the park property is owned by Westchester County.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

