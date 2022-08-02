Man Crossing Street Killed After Being Struck By Car In Westchester

A pedestrian was killed while crossing a street in Westchester.

The 69-year-old man was struck by a car around 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Yonkers. while crossing Fort Hill Avenue at Young Avenue.

His identity has not yet been released.

According to Yonkers Police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

A preliminary investigation found the vehicle struck the man who was in the roadway, police said.

There is no indication of foul play, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

