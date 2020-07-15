Highway Worker Struck By Vehicle In Area

A highway worker was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Putnam County.

The incident took place around 8:32 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, on Church Hill Road in Kent, said the Kent Police Department.

Police said the Town of Kent highway worker was reportedly hit by a ramp on a passing truck. He is believed to have broken a collarbone and was transported to an area hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

