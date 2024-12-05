Fair 37°

Overturned Vehicle Closes Both Directions Of Route 22 In North Salem

A crash involving an overturned vehicle has left all lanes of a busy Northern Westchester roadway closed. 

The crash happened on Route 22 in North Salem between Sun Valley Drive and Sun Valley Heights Road.&nbsp;

The crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 5 at around 5:15 p.m., when a vehicle flipped on Route 22 in North Salem between Sun Valley Drive and Sun Valley Heights Road near Interstate 684, according to reports. 

The incident has left both directions of Route 22 closed. 

The crash caused injuries, according to preliminary reports. More information has not yet been released by authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

