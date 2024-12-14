La Bastide By Andrea Calstier, located in North Salem at 721 Titicus Rd. (Route 116), is one of thirteen new eateries in the New York City area to receive Stars from the Michelin Guide, which helps readers discover the best restaurants by listing establishments well-received by its reviewers.

The North Salem restaurant was one of eight One Stars, an indicator of "high-quality cooking."

In its write-up of the eatery, Michelin reviewers say the establishment's "soothing design perfectly complements sweeping views of the pastoral landscape," and call it a "modern farmhouse."

The restaurant, founded by husband and wife Chef Andrea Calstier and General Manager Elena Oliver, aims to give visitors a taste of southern France.

Michelin reviewers highlighted dishes such as the squab with rosemary and fig leaf and grilled black sea bass with artichokes and razor clams.

"A simple-sounding salad is so much more with grilled gem lettuce paired with poached celtuce, cured egg yolk, and an olive oil sabayon...Dessert is a particular strength, and the combination of chocolate with goat cheese is a thrilling finale," the reviewers added.

La Bastide was originally added to the Michelin Guide in September.

In addition to its appearance in the Michelin Guide, La Bastide has also been highlighted for its wine offerings by Wine Spectator, which included it on its list of winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards.

If you're interested in stopping by, the restaurant's full menu can be viewed by clicking here to visit its website.

Meanwhile, the eatery's full Michelin Guide write-up can be viewed by clicking here.

