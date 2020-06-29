Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of Horace Greeley HS Graduation Cluster Positive Cases Up To 13
News

Roadwork Alert: Blasting Will Cause I-84 Closures For Months

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
I-84 in Orange County
I-84 in Orange County Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be road closures on I-84 in Orange County for months as contracting crews perform blasting activities in the area.

New York State Police issued an alert stating that beginning on Monday, June 29, there will be blasting on I-84 for approximately 10 weeks between Monday and Friday between noon and 1 p.m.

According to police, I-84 will be closed in both directions between exits 19 (old exit 4) and exit 28 (old exit 5) for between five and 10 minutes each day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Salem Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.