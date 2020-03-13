Resident At Northern Westchester Nursing Home Tests Positive For COVID-19

The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has now spread to a Northern Westchester nursing home.

A 90-year-old woman living at the Bethel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cortlandt tested positive this week for COVID-19.

She’s currently quarantined at Hudson Valley Hospital, though it is unclear what her condition is.

“In order to keep our vulnerable residents safe, we are restricting visitation to all our buildings until further notice,” Beth Goldstein, the CEO of Bethel Homes said. “Only employees and medical personnel will be allowed in the buildings. We suggest that you telephone or FaceTime your loved one in lieu of visiting.”

“Our priority and concern is for the vulnerable population, and we have to keep that in mind,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Seniors, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying respiratory illnesses.

“The fear and hysteria is out-pacing the reality of the situation. But the reality of the situation is that people in that target group should be careful, so let's be realistic about the overall hysteria and hype that we’re now living through. But the reality is that for that vulnerable population, they should be taking precautions.”

In Washington state, there have been more than 30 coronavirus-related deaths, many of which came when the virus spread through the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a senior citizen’s home. More than 60 residents there have been infected so far.

