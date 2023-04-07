Croton Falls Losing 20K Gallons Of Water Per Day From Unknown Leak

Officials in a Northern Westchester hamlet are racing to find the location of a water main leak that is causing residents to consume an extra 20,000 gallons of water per day.

The leak is affecting the Croton Falls water district, North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas said on Thursday, April 6, also adding that the location of the leak has not yet been found.

As a result, the hamlet, which normally consumes around 15,000 gallons of water per day, is instead currently consuming close to 37,000 gallons a day.

"That’s 20,000 extra gallons a day or over three and a half large tractor-trailer tankers of water," Lucas said.

He added that the leak is hard to find because Croton Falls has a lot of sand in lower elevations, meaning that the leak often stays underground and is hard to detect.

Officials are now using listening devices to find the location of the leak. In the meantime, residents are asked to keep their water usage in check, as there is barely any additional water that can be pumped. Luckily, the hamlet's pumps have been "staying abreast of the usage," Lucas said.

Anyone who sees anything related to the leak is asked to call Town Hall at 914-669-5110.

