COVID-19: Staffer Tests Positive At School In Westchester

One school in Westchester has been forced to delay the start of remote learning days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

School 17 in Yonkers, which was to begin distance learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, will instead start on Wednesday after a staffer tested positive for the virus.

The staff member informed district officials of the positive test on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Superintendent Edwin Quezada said that during the one-day delay, the district will use the time to contact trace and disinfect the building.

All other schools began instruction on Tuesday, with the district planning to begin its hybrid instruction as of Monday, Oct. 5.

When the hybrid model begins, all students will be assigned to specific groups and receive instruction in-person at school sites on designated days of the week as well as remotely from home on the other days of the week.

Parents will have the option to continue their child’s education using only remote method when Oct. 5 comes.

Quezada said staff members will complete a daily COVID-19 questionnaire form, wear a face covering, and follow social distancing requirements while in schools.

The superintendent also noted that schools have appropriate barriers install, hand sanitizing, and that cleaning protocols that follow state education and the state health departments' guidelines.

“This was not an easy decision,” Quezada previously said. “We are dealing with unprecedented circumstances that must constantly be balanced against the core of every decision we make - the academic, social-emotional, and wellness needs of our students.

“Unequivocally, Yonkers children thrive through in-person instruction and interaction with our highly qualified caring administrators, teachers, and staff.”

