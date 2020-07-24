COVID-19: Pools In Westchester Close After Workers Test Positive

Two pools in Westchester have been temporarily shut down due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The Westchester County Department of Health announced that the Mount Pleasant Pool in Valhalla and Hommocks Pool in Mamaroneck are temporarily closed after workers tested positive for the virus or were in close proximity with someone exposed to COVID-19.

Officials said that the pool employees are isolating at home, and have not been at the pools in days.

“As part of its response, the Health Department inspects the pools, reviews records, interviews those who tested positive to identify others exposed and contacts them to alert them to their exposure and their need to quarantine and be tested,” county officials said.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner warned Westchester residents to be wary as the COVID-19 outbreak is still ongoing.

"Because we all have COVID-19 fatigue, we want to believe that life is back to normal," he said. "Although New York State is doing better than most states and there are fewer deaths and positive tests, people are still getting sick.

"Please be careful," he continued. "Tell family members, friends, and neighbors to social distance, not to touch your face, wash your hands, wear masks when around people. Many people think the pandemic is over. Or they act like it is. It’s not."

