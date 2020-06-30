Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Playland Will Stay Closed For Rest Of 2020 Season

Zak Failla
Rye Playland will remain closed for the rest of the season due to COVID-19.
Rye Playland will remain closed for the rest of the season due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Contributed

The gates at Rye Playland will stay closed for the rest of the 2020 season due to the ongoing health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Officials in Westchester announced the amusement park will stay closed for the rest of the season due to the virus after spending months looking for ways to safely reopen amid the pandemic.

Ideas to safely reopen Playland included sanitizing rides in between each rider while maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. It was originally scheduled to reopen in May before the pandemic struck.

Playland Beach will remain open as long as patrons wear face coverings and social distance themselves.

