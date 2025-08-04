Man Steals Building Materials From Property In North Salem, Sells Them To Scrap Yard: Police

The alleged incident took place on Saturday morning, Aug. 2, at a property on Hardscrabble Road in North Salem, where investigators determined materials had been taken from a storage building and sold to a scrap yard, New York State Police announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

Following an investigation, 42-year-old Anthony S. Pappalardo of South Salem was identified as the suspect. Police also linked him to a similar theft from July, which they say appears tied to an ongoing financial dispute with a former employer.

In addition to the burglary, Pappalardo was reportedly with stolen merchandise from the Kohl’s store on Independent Way in Brewster.

He was arrested on Sunday, August 3, and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and petit larceny.

Pappalardo was arraigned in North Salem Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m.

