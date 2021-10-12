Contact Us
North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Details On Gabby Petito Autopsy Scheduled To Be Revealed
Lifestyle

Woman Claims $10 Million NY Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A New York woman has claimed a $10 million lottery prize.
A New York woman has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A New York woman has claimed a $10 million lottery prize.

Yekaterina Plyas, of Brooklyn, won the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket, the NY Lottery reported on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

She received her prize as a lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings.

The Kings County woman purchased the ticket at S&K Warbasse Pharmacy, located at 499 Neptune Ave. in Brooklyn, said NY Lottery officials.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Salem Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.