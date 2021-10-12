Woman Claims $10 Million NY Lottery Prize

A New York woman has claimed a $10 million lottery prize.

Yekaterina Plyas, of Brooklyn, won the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket, the NY Lottery reported on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

She received her prize as a lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings.

The Kings County woman purchased the ticket at S&K Warbasse Pharmacy, located at 499 Neptune Ave. in Brooklyn, said NY Lottery officials.

