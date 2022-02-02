Popular Fairfield County Tea Shop Opens New Location In Westchester

The owners of a popular bubble tea shop in Fairfield County have opened a new location in neighboring Westchester County.

Whale Tea's latest business is in White Plains. The owners also operate a location in Stamford.

The menu includes a variety of milk teas, with flavors such as taro, mango, strawberry and matcha.

There is also the "Whale Crystal Series" of teas, made with coconut milk, a "Crème brûlée Series" and more.

Check out the full menu here.

Online reviewers have praised several of the drinks offered at the new location.

"So happy that a really good bubble tea spot opened up in the area," Nina L., of Port Chester, said in a Yelp review. "I've had all the slushy drinks and they're all amazing but my favorite has to be the mango with the strawberry popping boba. Another amazing drink is the blue crystal with regular tapioca. The brown sugar boba and fresh taro bubbles teas are pretty good too."

The new business is located at 148A Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

