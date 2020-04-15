COVID-19: Westchester Church Launches Free Grocery Delivery Service For Members Unable To Shop

During the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), churches across the country might not be able to attend services together, but they are still doing the good works including one Westchester church which is delivering groceries for those in need.

Grace/La Gracia Episcopal Church in White Plains, decided to come up with ways to reach not only its congregation during the pandemic but those in need throughout the community.

The nearly 200-year-old Anglo-Catholic parish has also formed a new free delivery service of groceries for members- those unable to shop; and therefore in great need, said the Rev. Dr. Chip Graves.

Graves said that when the church realized that nearly 100 of their 500 members have become newly unemployed and therefore in dire need of food, he knew the church could do something to help.

With a bit of work, the church formed a partnership with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, along with Feeding Westchester and other agencies to develop a redistribution of groceries in the church parking lot.

The first pick-up will take place around 1 p.m., Thursday, April 16, in the church parking lot at 33 Church St., in White Plains.

Graves said the effort is helping church members and families now unemployed, but will not turn anyone away.

"We will start small this week and grow this effort with each coming week," he said.

All of the food is packaged and handled using CDC safeguarding principles with masks, gloves, and safe distancing.

"We invite the public to come and help with this much-needed ministry," Graves said.

To donate through Feeding Westchester , click here. You can also visit the church website here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.