Two lanes of I-684 southbound will close between Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) and Exit 7 (Route 116) in North Salem on Saturday, Aug. 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will last between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., officials said.

The interruption to traffic is meant to facilitate bridge deck repairs.

