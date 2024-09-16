Beloved North Salem Town Employee, Firefighter Dies At 62

John Scott Parker, who worked as North Salem's Assistant Building Inspector and spent over 20 years with the Katonah Fire Department, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the age of 62 following a battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

Born in Sept. 1962, Parker was known for living his life to the fullest and always seeking new challenges to solve, his obituary said.

Friends and loved ones knew him for his passion for motorcycles, fishing, and driving his Jeeps on the beach. He was also a skilled mechanic and was "renowned" for his barbeque skills, according to his obituary.

"He was a master storyteller, delivered dad jokes with impeccable timing, and was always there for his friends and family," Parker's obituary read, adding, "Throughout his life, Scott tackled challenges, soared to new heights, laughed heartily, and, occasionally, shed tears."

Even through cancer, Parker kept his spirit up and never lost his hair, which he made a point of bringing up to his bald friends.

He was so iconic among the nurses during his cancer fight that they even wore masks that read "Parker rocks," his obituary said.

According to North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas, who memorialized Parker in a social media post on Monday, Sept. 16, Parker was a "very special person."

"Scott will be sorely missed," Lucas added.

A visitation for Parker will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah at 4 Woods Bridge Rd. A reception will follow at the Katonah Fire Department.

