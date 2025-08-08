New Update: Officer, Active Shooting Suspect Dead Near CDC Entrance, Emory University

A suspect in an active shooting incident at Emory University in Atlanta was found dead and a police officer was killed near the entrance to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, authorities said.

The chain of events unfolded late Friday afternoon, Aug. 8.

“We at @CDCgov are heartbroken by today’s attack on our Roybal Campus, which remains on lockdown as authorities investigate the shooting,” Director Susan Monarez posted on X. “A courageous local law enforcement officer gave their life, and another was injured, after a gunman opened fire on at least four CDC buildings.”

A law enforcement official told CNN that police believe the gunman was either sick or believed that he was sick and blamed the illness on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students and staff were told by the university's Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” and to avoid the area, according to emergency messages posted on social media.

“The situation is contained, and there is no active threat to the public at this time,” DeKalb County Police said in a statement early Friday evening.

More information is expected to be released at a forthcoming press conference.

Officials had urged everyone to stay clear of the area and await further updates.

The campus, located in Druid Hills just four miles from downtown Atlanta, is home to nine schools and a leading healthcare system.

Founded in 1836, the private research university enrolls nearly 16,000 students from the US and more than 100 countries.

