Years-Long Investigation Leads To Murder Charge For Stony Point Man

Rockland County resident Robert Rodriguez, age 36, from Stony Point, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9. for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 incident.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to find a 2021 Hyundai Sonata fully engulfed in flames southbound on the Palisades Parkway near Exit 16 in Stony Point.

An investigation revealed that Ronald Mann, from the Bronx, was dead inside the vehicle. The Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mann had suffered from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

An extensive investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation led to the arrest of Rodriguez.

He was arraigned in the Town of Stony Point Justice Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail.

State Police were assisted in the investigation by:

New York State Fire

Stony Point Police Department

Town of Haverstraw Police Department

Suffern Police Department

Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.