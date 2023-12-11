Yale Condemns Desecration Of Menorah On New Haven Green

Video of the incident shows a protester dressed in black scaling the menorah and sticking a Palestinian flag on one of the candleholders.

Several people, who appear to be fellow protesters, can also be seen and heard telling the person to take the flag down.

Three other people are heard saying, “Get down!” and "It looks bad for us,” as the protester climbs down the menorah.

Yale University said in a statement:

“The placement of a Palestinian flag on the menorah conveys a deeply antisemitic message to Jewish residents of New Haven, including members of the Yale community. Yale’s regulations reach conduct occurring on or off campus that imperils the integrity and values of the University community, and if such conduct is committed by a member of the Yale community, we take action. Yale has asked the New Haven police to investigate this incident and Yale may conduct its own investigation. Desecration of property such as a religious object is a crime under Connecticut law.”

Mayor Justin Elicker and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined faith leaders at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 11, WTNH reported.

“Say no to hate, to stop the cancer of hate before it spreads, to speak up and to make sure that the world knows that we will not be silent,” Blumenthal said.

No further information on the person who climbed the menorah was immediately available.

