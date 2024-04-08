Fair 50°

Wrong-Way Crash: 1 Killed In Hudson Valley

One person was killed during a Hudson Valley crash between a sedan that was allegedly driving in the wrong direction and a tractor-trailer.

An alleged wrong-way driver was killed after crashing into a tractor-trailer on I-84. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
The incident took place in Putnam County around 4 a.m. Monday, near mile marker 68 eastbound on I-84 in the town of Southeast.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, A Subaru Cross Trek was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an eastbound 2024 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The driver of Subaru was pronounced dead on the scene, Hicks said. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

