Work Begins On New Chick-fil-A Location In Greenburgh: Here's Where

The new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant will open in Greenburgh at the Midway Shopping Center located at 1001 Central Park Ave.

The location will open near Panera Bread.

The shopping center is now working on building an outdoor seating area for the eatery by reconfiguring the parking lot, which is also meant to improve pedestrian and vehicular access, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3.

"The opening up of this restaurant will probably make the shopping center even more of a destination location for many people and bring additional business to other businesses on Central Ave.," Feiner said

In addition to the upcoming location in the shopping center, Chick-fil-A has also applied to open a restaurant at 20 Tarrytown Road (Route 119), the former site of a CVS store. This application is now pending.

