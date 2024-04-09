Woman's Body Found In Wooded Area In Rockland County

The woman's body was found in Rockland County on Wednesday, April 3, in the area of the baseball field on Dutch Lane in the village of Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Police said the woman is about 60 years years old but did not provide details on how the woman, who has not yet been identified, died or where.

The area where the body was found is off Route 59 near apartments and businesses.

The Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office assisted the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Valley Detective Elliot Ungar at 845-540-9672.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

