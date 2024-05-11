Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV On Busy Orange County Roadway

Police are investigating a fatal crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

A look at the crash scene in the town of Wallkill on Friday night, May 10.

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
Joe Lombardi
It happened late Friday night, May 10, in Orange County on Route 211 near Route 17 in the town of Wallkill.

Police at the scene confirmed a woman was hit by a Ford Escape SUV on the westbound side and pronounced dead at around 11 p.m., according to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

The driver of the Escape remained at the scene, and the stretch of Route 211 was closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

