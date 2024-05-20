Woman Parks Car On Hudson Valley Bridge, Jumps To Death

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, May 20, in the town of Rhinebeck.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report of a woman who had parked her car mid-span on the bridge, exited her car, and then jumped off the bridge.

Marine Units from the sheriff's office and other agencies then responded to the area, after which the woman's body was recovered from the Hudson River by the Ulster County Hose Marine Unit, Watterson said.

Watterson said the identity is being withheld, not only due to the nature of the incident but also because the next of kin hasn’t been notified.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story.

