Woman Celebrating Cinco De Mayo Drives Drunk Into Police Headquarters In Hudson Valley: Cops

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5 in Ulster County, the woman drove into the restricted area at Saugerties Police Headquarters, located at 4 High Street in Saugerties.

The woman then parked near the employee entrance leaving her vehicle running, Saugerties Police said.

There were two individuals observed in the vehicle who appeared to be listening to music, according to police.

When an officer inquired as to what the couple was doing, the officer found both parties were highly intoxicated, said police.

The operator of the vehicle identified as 27-year-old Kari Becker, who police said resides in both Apollo Beach, Florida as well as Saugerties, was administered field sobriety tests.

Becker was then brought into police headquarters where she submitted to a chemical test of her breath, which resulted in a blood-alcohol content of 0.22 percent, said police.

Becker told officers she had been out all evening drinking Margaritas, celebrating Cinco De Mayo, Saugerties Police said.

She was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (with a BAC greater than 0.18 percent);

Driving while intoxicated.

Becker was released on tickets to a third party and is scheduled to appear in Saugerties Justice Court on Monday, May 15.

