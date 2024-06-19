Fair 88°

Woman, 18, Stole $49K In Handbags, Jewelry From NYU Roommate, Sold Them Online: Nypd

An 18-year-old Bergen County woman is accused of stealing more than $49,000 in handbags and jewelry from her NYU roommate and then selling the items online, according to police and various news reports.

Cecilia Levine
Kaitlyn Fung, of Old Tappan, was charged on Thursday, May 2 with grand larceny after confessing to taking a 19-year-old complainant's ring, bracelet, tote, enclave, and top, totaling about $49,000, the NYPD tells Daily Voice. Fung then sold the items online, the NYPD said.

Fung and her mother are both named in a lawsuit filed by 19-year-old Aurora Agapov, whose father is Andre Agapov, the CEO of a gold mining company, NBC News reports. 

According to NBC, Fung swiped an 18-karat ring worth $24,000 and a $4,000 Chanel handbag, and was in the process of selling them on The RealReal, an online consignment shop. Fung had successfully sold a Bvlgari necklace for about $2,400 — more than $10,000 under market value — and Chanel bracelet, the outlet said.

