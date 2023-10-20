Fog/Mist 59°

SHARE

Winter 2023-24 Forecast Released By NOAA National Weather Service

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service has just released its outlook for the winter of 2023-24.

A look at the precipitation forecast for the winter of 2023-24 by NOAA National Weather Service.
A look at the precipitation forecast for the winter of 2023-24 by NOAA National Weather Service. Photo Credit: NOAA National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

El Niño is in place heading into winter for the first time in four years, driving the outlook for warmer-than-average temperatures for the northern tier of the continental United States, according to NOAA’s US. Winter Outlook, which was released on Thursday, Oct. 19 by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service. 

At the same time, the forecast says much of the Northeast has a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal precipitation during the winter. (Areas shown in light green in the image above.)

AccuWeather's preview of winter in the Northeast, released earlier this month, bears the headline, "Get your snow shovels ready."

It notes that an "early-season Nor'easter can't be ruled out either as the ingredients for a snowstorm may come together sometime in November."

Old Farmer's Almanac's winter outlook, meanwhile, predicts "snow, seasonable cold, and all of winter’s delights," states the publication, which has been making long-term weather forecasts since 1792. 

"This winter’s forecast is sure to excite snow bunnies and sweater lovers alike, promising a whole lot of cold and snow across North America."

In the Northeast, snow will arrive beginning in November, with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring, the Almanac says.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE