Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $18K Sold In Hudson Valley

The winning ticket was sold for the Monday, April 24 game in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, said the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were 14-17-21-23-37. The worth is $18,724, lottery officials said.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

