Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Hudson Valley

The winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Wednesday, May 17 game.

The winning numbers for the game are 18-34-37-45-51 and the Powerball is 14, said New York Lottery officials. The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The Power Play multiplier for Wednesday's drawing is 2, which means the third-place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000.

The Smokes 4 Less store is known for selling a high number of winning tickets and is a favorite with locals.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Tickets for Powerball expire one year from the date of the drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.