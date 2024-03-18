Partly Cloudy 44°

Winning Powerball Ticket Totaling $100K Sold In Hudson Valley

A third-place-winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a popular smoke shop in the Hudson Valley. 

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $$100,000 Powerball ticket was sold.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball
The ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store on North Plank Road in Newburgh for the Saturday, March 16 game.

According to New York Lottery officials, the player of a $100,000 winning ticket picked the Power Play option which, doubled the $50,000 prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were 12-23-44-57-61 and Powerball of 5

To win the third prize, the player correctly chose four numbers plus the Powerball and opted for the Power Play option, lottery officials said.

When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

