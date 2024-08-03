Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Gas Station

The third-prize-winning Powerball ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in Putnam County at a gas station in Carmel for the drawing on Wednesday, July 31, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was bought at the T & J Food Mart at 2 Dykeman Rd., officials added.

The drawing's winning numbers were 23 34 37 50 58 with a Powerball number of 07.

If you want to try your luck next time, Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

