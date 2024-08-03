Partly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Gas Station

A lucky visitor to a Hudson Valley gas station walked away with a winning lottery ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars. 

The winning ticket was bought at a Carmel gas station at 2 Dykeman Rd.&nbsp;

The winning ticket was bought at a Carmel gas station at 2 Dykeman Rd. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Flickr via Leo Reynolds
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The third-prize-winning Powerball ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in Putnam County at a gas station in Carmel for the drawing on Wednesday, July 31, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The ticket was bought at the T & J Food Mart at 2 Dykeman Rd., officials added.

The drawing's winning numbers were 23 34 37 50 58 with a Powerball number of 07. 

If you want to try your luck next time, Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE