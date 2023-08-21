Winning $50K Lotto Ticket Sold At 'Super Lucky' Hudson Valley Store

The ticket, from the Saturday, Aug. 19 game was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh.

The winning numbers for the New York Lotto drawing are 3-14-15-41-42-48 and a Bonus Number of 9.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, lottery officials said.

No word yet on who the winner is, so check those tickets.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

New York Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

