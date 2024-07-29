Winning $1 Million Cash4Life Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

The ticket was purchased in Orange County for the Sunday, July 28 game at the Smokes 4 Less tore at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 23, 42, 43, 49, 56, and cash ball 2.

No word on who the winner is yet.

The winning numbers for the game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The cash ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

The Cash4Life drawing takes place daily at 9 p.m.

