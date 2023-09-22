Windfall: $1M Lottery Prize Claimed By Hudson Valley Man

Putnam County resident James Gilchrist, of Mahopac, claimed a $1 million top prize playing a Multiplier Money scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced.

After paying Uncle Sam, he took home a not-too-shabby lump sum totaling $546,840.

Gilchrist bought the incredibly lucky ticket in Mahopac, at the Route 6 Deli located at 1100 Route 6.

As of Friday, there was still one top prize remaining on the Multiplier Money ticket. Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

Scratch-off games have proven quite lucrative for New York, generating over $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, lottery officials said.

Of that, more than $19.4 million has gone to school districts in Putnam County through the Lottery Aid to Education program.

