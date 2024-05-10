Will Raw, Rainy Weather Linger Into Mother's Day? Here's Latest Forecast

There will be showers, rainfall, and cooler conditions on Friday, May 10.

The temperature will hold steady in the low 50s after morning temps in the 40s.

It will feel colder with the wind out of the east between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

About a quarter-inch or so of rainfall is expected.

Saturday, May 11, will be the better half of the weekend, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase after nightfall, and spotty showers are possible overnight.

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, it will be mostly cloudy and cool throughout the day, with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

There could be pop-up showers, especially on Sunday morning.

Gradual clearing overnight will be followed by a bright and sunny day on Monday, May 13, with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

The outlook for Tuesday, May 14, calls for partly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the low 70s.

There could be scattered showers during the day before showers become likely at night, with thunderstorms possible.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

