Will Major Storm Be Followed By White Christmas? Here's Long-Range Outlook

But, according to AccuWeather.com, a White Christmas does not appear to be in the cards this year due to continued pushes of milder air.

“If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, I’m sorry to say that it may be just a dream this year for most of us.” said AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin.

As shown in the first image above, only areas in the far west and parts of northern New York and New England rate as "fair" (shown in light blue) or "good" (shown in royal blue) as far as the chances of having a White Christmas.

That will be a far cry from a year ago, DePodwin notes, when "60 percent of the country’s population was hit with extreme winter weather unleashed by a far-reaching bomb cyclone just before Christmas.”

Just after Christmas Day, "there could be a period of rain and wet snow" in the Northeast, according to AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

The time frame for the latest start-of-week storm is Sunday night, Dec. 17 into Monday, Dec. 18, with the heaviest precipitation on Monday, the National Weather Service says. Precipitation could linger on Tuesday, Dec. 19, with light snow possible in interior areas.

A widespread 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts of up to around 4 inches.

Rain could lead to flooding, causing travel difficulties on Monday.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, temperatures will rebound to end the week on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16 with the high ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly sunny skies both days.

Skies will thicken overnight Saturday, leading to a mostly cloudy day on Sunday ahead of the storm's arrival. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the strength and timing of the storm, but current projects have rainfall arriving from the south in the early to middle of the afternoon on Sunday, with rain becoming steady overnight into Monday.

