What's Your Sign? Zodiac License Plates Unveiled By New York DMV

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Wednesday, June 5, introduced its latest series of custom license plates: the 12 zodiac signs.

Astrology enthusiasts can select their corresponding zodiac symbol, like a scorpion for Scorpio, a bull for Taurus, or a lion for Leo.

Plates can be purchased on the DMV’s website, over the phone, by mail, or through a local DMV office.

Drivers can expect to pay $60 for an assigned plate number or $91.25 if they opt for a personalized one.

New Yorkers can already choose from over 200 custom license plate options, including those supporting police and fire organizations, sports teams, and colleges.

In the spirit of transparency, this reporter is an Aquarius.

