West Point Cadet Dies In Drowning Accident

Havin Morris, age 21, of Pleasanton, California, a student at West Point in Orange County in the town of Highlands, drowned on Monday, March 25, while on leave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer," said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland. "The entire West Point community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family."

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police, his death appears to be an accidental drowning, and no foul play is suspected.

The Fort Lauderdale Police and the US Army Criminal Investigation Command are cooperating on the investigation, West Point officials said.

Morris’ tactical officer, Maj. Rebecca A. Gogue described him "as a bright, resilient young man determined to succeed in all he did."

Morris’ family has been officially notified by the US Army, and a casualty assistance officer has been appointed to support them.

"The entire West Point community will continue to support Havin’s family, friends, and teammates," academy officials added.

West Point has resources available to assist cadets, staff, faculty, and community members.

