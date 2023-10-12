West Haverstraw Man Caught On Camera Abusing Friend's Dog At Mall

Joseph Caraccia, 39, of West Haverstraw, was caught thanks to a good Samaritan who called police to the parking lot of the mall on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

The caller "observed the abuser punching, kicking, and throwing the dog into a vehicle," Guidetti said.

It was later discovered that the dog -- named Stormy -- is only 8 months old, according to Guidetti.

The owner had asked Caraccia to watch Stormy. Then they turned up at the mall.

Stormy's owner had no idea that any abuse had occurred, Guidetti said.

Caraccia had already driven off when police got the call, but an eyewitness account and a review of mall surveillance footage helped determine his actions, he said.

Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives reviewed several hours of CCTV video surveillance with security officers at the mall, Guidetti said.

They backtracked their target walking through the mall and "discovered horrific footage of Caraccia abusing what appeared to be a Pitbull puppy in his possession," the chief said.

Caraccia surrendered on Wednesday to Paramus police, who charged him with cruelty to animals. He remained in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Meanwhile, Guidetti's detectives reached out to the Hudson Valley Humane Society Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation and check on Stormy's well-being, Guidetti said.

The owner also agreed to have Stormy evaluated by a veterinarian, he said.

“These are serious charges with serious consequences," Guidetti said. "Our detectives did a great job investigating and quickly closing this case.”

