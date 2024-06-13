Wendy's Offering Bogo Baconators For Father's Day

Starting on Friday, June 14, and lasting through Sunday, June 16, national fast-food chain Wendy’s is offering up a buy-one-get-one Baconator deal for Father’s Day.

The deal applies to all four types of Baconators — including the Baconator, Son of Baconator, Pretzel Baconator, and Breakfast Baconator — and is an in-app-only promotion, meaning customers will need to sign up for free, according to People Magazine.

An original Baconator includes two beef patties (about a half-pound of beef total), American cheese, six pieces of Applewood bacon, mayonnaise, and ketchup.

Its pretzel version contains all the same ingredients but with a pretzel bun topper (unsurprisingly); the Son of Baconator is just like its “father,” but has smaller patties and fewer bacon strips.

As for the breakfast version of the iconic sandwich, Wendy’s swaps the burgers for sausage patties, adds an egg, and tops it off with a Swiss cheese sauce to the already-cheesy dish.

The promotion comes on the heels of the chain’s latest menu additions, which include the “Saucy Nuggs,” which range in spice from garlic parmesan to ghost pepper flavors.

Most recently, Wendy’s released a limited-time triple-berry-flavored Frosty.

